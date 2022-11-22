Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

