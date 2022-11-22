Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.62. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

