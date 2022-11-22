Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

