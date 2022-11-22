Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $526,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

WPC stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

