Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

NLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

