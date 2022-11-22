Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
NLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
