Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $1,600.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,400 ($16.55) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,800 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.