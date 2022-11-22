MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
MOR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
MOR opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $549.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
