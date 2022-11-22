Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sema4 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sema4 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sema4 by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

