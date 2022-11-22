Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

