Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,330 shares of company stock worth $1,182,774 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 139.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 104,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $215,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.