JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $125.40 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.54% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $125,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $155.00.

