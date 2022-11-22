Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

DT stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

