iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $123,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,552,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,643,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,043,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.