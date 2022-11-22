JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 90,297 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $120,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

