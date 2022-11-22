Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,249,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

