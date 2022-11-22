JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 161,364 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $115,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

