East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $116,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

