JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Primo Water worth $112,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.