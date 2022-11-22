JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,955,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $121,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.