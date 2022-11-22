JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Pembina Pipeline worth $114,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

