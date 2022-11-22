Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 297.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 26.83.

Shares of LCID opened at 10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.45. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 10.25 and a 1-year high of 57.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

