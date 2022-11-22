Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 307,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Equitable Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.