Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a market cap of $460.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,723 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

