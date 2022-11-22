JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 374,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $123,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of UHS opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

