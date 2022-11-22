Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $115.90.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

