HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IO Biotech Price Performance

IOBT stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. IO Biotech has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

