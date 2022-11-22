Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

