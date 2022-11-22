Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43.
Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
