StockNews.com Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QCRH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $879.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

