Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

