Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
