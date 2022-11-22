Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.