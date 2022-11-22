Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.91 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 69.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 179,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.