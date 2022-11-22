Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NYSE DAVA opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Endava by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after purchasing an additional 362,084 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endava by 50.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

