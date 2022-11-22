CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

