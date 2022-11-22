Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

