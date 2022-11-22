Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

IOVA opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

