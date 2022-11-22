CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.24.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.