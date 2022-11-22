BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.