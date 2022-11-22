BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.
BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of BRBR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
