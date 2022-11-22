Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

