Needham & Company LLC Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $9.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

AVDL stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

