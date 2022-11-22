Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CBRE Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 in the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

