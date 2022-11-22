Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CBRE Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 in the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

