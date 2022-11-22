Royal Bank of Canada Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 32.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.