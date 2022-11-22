Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
MBLY opened at $27.22 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
