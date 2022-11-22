American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Inline”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

