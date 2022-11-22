Barclays Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $72.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $52.50 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 583.40 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

