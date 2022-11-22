UBS Group Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.