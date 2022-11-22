Cowen Initiates Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

