Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
