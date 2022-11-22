Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $27.22 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
