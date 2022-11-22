Cowen Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.78 and a 12-month high of 10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

