Cowen Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 8.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.78 and a 12-month high of 10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.24.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
