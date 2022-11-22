KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.
KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.5 %
KLXE stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.