KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.5 %

KLXE stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,114.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also

